AIRLINK 174.88 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.34%)
BOP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FFL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.35%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.26%)
OGDC 212.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.34%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
PIBTL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
POWER 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PPL 171.29 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.25%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
SYM 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 58.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,781 Increased By 16.8 (0.14%)
BR30 35,276 Increased By 31.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 112,353 Increased By 366 (0.33%)
KSE30 34,783 Increased By 107.4 (0.31%)
Mar 04, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-04

Most Asian currencies subdued

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

BENGALURU: Indonesian shares rose on Monday as the nation saw its first deflation in about 25 years in February, while most currencies in emerging Asian markets were subdued as US tariffs on Canada and Mexico are set to take effect.

The Indonesian benchmark index rose as much as 3.9% after losing 7.8% last week, while the rupiah advanced about 0.6% to 16,484 against the dollar.

The consumer price index in Southeast Asia’s largest economy fell 0.09% in February from a year earlier, the first annual measure of deflation since March 2000, official data showed, after the government’s substantial discount on electricity bills to support economic growth.

The rupiah has been this year’s worst performer, down about 2.7% so far. Bank Indonesia (BI) made a “bold” intervention in the foreign exchange market after the currency hit a five-year low on Friday.

“What has been affecting the Indonesian markets, including the rupiah … is coming from the uncertainty around the new sovereign wealth fund … and corporate governance,” MUFG Bank’s senior currency analyst Lloyd Chan said.

“We have seen global funds pulling out of Indonesian equities over the past several weeks.”

President Prabowo Subianto launched a $20-billion Danantara Indonesia fund on February 24 to help drive development and fulfil his promise of boosting economic growth to 8%.

However, some obscurity around the certainty of the funds and investment mandates have left investors jittery.

Other emerging Asian currencies rose slightly, as markets braced for US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada set to take effect from Tuesday.

The Philippine peso and the Singapore dollar were up 0.1%, each, while the Indian rupee gained 0.2%.

