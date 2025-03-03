AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
‘This is not our home’ - Rohit plays down India’s venue advantage

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 07:21pm

DUBAI: India captain Rohit Sharma dismissed suggestions that they have had an unfair advantage by being allowed to play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

India refused to tour Pakistan for the tournament because of the strained political relations between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

The International Cricket Council, which has former Indian board secretary Jay Shah as its current chairman, has been criticised for obliging the game’s financial engine by letting India camp in Dubai.

While other teams shuttled among three Pakistani cities and Dubai, India did not face any travel hassle and gained valuable insights into the conditions in Dubai having played their all three group matches here.

Rohit denied they held any advantage and said surfaces at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium behaved differently.

India’s cricket board backs captain Sharma after opposition party member calls him ‘fat’

“There are four or five surfaces that are being used and every surface has a different nature,” the opener said ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final against Australia.

“The pitches look the same, but when you play on it, it has played in a different way. So, you can’t go thinking ‘we played like this yesterday, and today we’ll play like this’.

“We don’t know which pitch is going to be played in the semi-final. But whatever happens, we have to adapt and see what is happening.

“This is not our home, this is Dubai. We don’t play so many matches here. This is new for us too.”

India are unbeaten in this year’s tournament but Rohit predicted tough contest against Australia, who prevailed in their last encounter in a one-day international in the final of the 2023 World Cup.

“Look, Australia have been such a great team over the years,” said Rohit.

“So we will expect some fightbacks, we will expect some nervy times as well in the middle.

“But that is how the game is being played these days. And you are talking about a semi-final.”

