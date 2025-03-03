AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
BOP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
FCCL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
FFL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.44%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
OGDC 211.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.39%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
POWER 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
PPL 170.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.4%)
PRL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.84%)
PTC 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
SEARL 84.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-3.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
SYM 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.73%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.56%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -105 (-0.88%)
BR30 35,245 Decreased By -343.8 (-0.97%)
KSE100 111,987 Decreased By -1264.8 (-1.12%)
KSE30 34,676 Decreased By -518 (-1.47%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s cricket board backs captain Sharma after opposition party member calls him ‘fat’

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 04:29pm
India’s captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. Photo: AFP
India’s captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: India’s cricket board defended its World-Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma on Monday after comments about his lack of fitness from a spokesperson for the Congress, the country’s main opposition party.

Sharma, who turns 38 next month, is currently leading the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Champions Trophy, and was criticised for his weight by Shama Mohamed, a spokesperson for the Congress, saying he was “fat for a sportsperson”.

“Need to lose weight, And of course the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!” Mohamed said in a now-deleted post on X late on Sunday night.

The Congress said her post did not reflect the party’s position and that Mohamed had been asked to delete her post.

Sharma also found support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, as well the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which said such comments could have an adverse effect on the team.

“It is very unfortunate that these derogatory, demoralising comments are being made when the team is in the crucial stage of a global tournament,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Reuters on a phone call when asked for a reaction on Mohamed’s comments.

India brace for ‘nervy times’ against Australia in semi-final

Reuters could not immediately reach Sharma or his spokesperson for comments.

Mohamed defended her comment, saying her post was a generic comment on the fitness of a sportsperson and did not amount to body-shaming.

“I felt he is overweight and tweeted about it. I have been attacked for no reason,” she told news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Sharma retired from Twenty20 international cricket minutes after leading the team to their World Cup triumph last year.

Cricketers in India enjoy demi-god status, earning millions in endorsements and propelling a multi-billion dollar media and sports industry.

After the Twenty20 World Cup last year, Sharma and the rest of the team were feted by millions of cricket-crazy Indian fans, who thronged the streets of Mumbai as the team paraded the trophy in an open-topped bus.

BCCI Rohit Sharma Congress India's cricket board Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

India’s cricket board backs captain Sharma after opposition party member calls him ‘fat’

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 33% YoY to $2.3bn in February 2025

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 settles below 112,000

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

Suicide bomber kills one, injures four in Balochistan’s Kalat District

Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, British HC Marriot discuss bilateral ties, global peace efforts

UK, European leaders join forces to draft Ukraine peace plan to take to US

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

Read more stories