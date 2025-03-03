PM Shehbaz, British HC Marriot discuss bilateral ties, global peace efforts

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, the premier conveyed his greetings to His Majesty King Charles III and wished him a swift recovery to full health.

He also reiterated his invitation for His Majesty to undertake a royal visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the progress made in Pakistan-UK relations.

He also emphasized the need for collective global efforts to establish lasting peace in conflict zones, particularly in Gaza and Ukraine.

High Commissioner Marriott reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Pakistan and supporting the country’s national progress and development.