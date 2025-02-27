AIRLINK 184.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.13%)
Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Published February 27, 2025
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot called on Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister apprised the High Commissioner about various initiatives undertaken by the government in the power sector to bring efficiency and discipline along with steps undertaken to reduce the electricity prices in the country for domestic and industrial consumers.

He also briefed her on the privatization process of electricity Distribution Companies.

The Federal Minister noted that last year Pakistan produced more than 55% of its total electricity generation from renewable and clean sources; and that in the next 10 years planning for electricity generation there is not a single fossil fuel plant which indicates commitment of the Government towards renewable and cleaner energy in the country.

Govt saved Rs1.1 trillion through talks with IPPs: Awais Leghari

Legahari appreciated the long partnership with British Government and its development agencies with stress to further cement the existing ties.

The British High Commissioner appreciated all reforms undertaken by the present Government and expressed the commitment of British Government to further enhance the exiting cooperation in the energy sector.

Secretary Power Division, Additional Secretary and other officials of the Power Division were present during the meeting.





