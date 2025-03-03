AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
Rahane to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 04:17pm

NEW DELHI: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders appointed veteran top order batter Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

The 36-year-old fills the void created by the departure of Shreyas Iyer, who will captain Punjab Kings after Kolkata released him.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer will be Rahane’s deputy, the three-time champions said in a statement.

“We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader,” Kolkata chief executive Venky Mysore said.

“Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defence of our title.”

A prolific scorer in domestic cricket, Rahane led India to a memorable test series victory in Australia in 2020-21.

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to host IPL 2025 final

“It’s an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL,” Rahane said.

“I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title.”

Delhi Capitals remain the only IPL team yet to appoint a captain after releasing Rishabh Pant, who will skipper Lucknow Super Giants.

Kolkata will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of this year’s IPL on March 22.

