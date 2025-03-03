Saudi Arabia looks to Manhattan’s urban plan for ‘The Line’

Saudi Arabia’s upcoming vertical metropolis – The Line – looks to Manhattan’s pedestrian template in terms of accessibility, according to remarks made by NEOM’s Chief Development Officer Denis Hickey at a recent presentation in Davos, Switzerland.

Hickey unveiled new details on how the city will function as a high-density, car-free city, emphasizing its livability, during an address.

“Think about Manhattan. You don’t need a car in Manhattan because the subway and avenues make everything accessible. Now imagine taking that concept and evolving it – instead of moving just horizontally, The Line allows you to move seamlessly upward as well.”

One of the standout features previously revealed about The Line imagines that the city will operate as a three-dimensional vertical metropolis, built with modular sections stacked in a linear format.

Hicket outlined how the road networks will be replaced by an “ultra-efficient six-tier mobility system”, where rapid vertical transport nodes will replace traditional elevators.

“Urban sprawl is outdated. We are moving beyond the old way of expanding cities by simply adding more roads,” he said.

“The Line will be the world’s first major city built without cars. Instead, residents will move using a high-speed underground rail system, general mass transit, and a network of rapid vertical transportation.”

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city

In 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi announced a huge new zero-carbon city to be built at NEOM in northwestern Saudi Arabia, as part of Vision 2030. The ambitious project is one of many aimed at diversifying the economy economically, socially, and culturally.

The project was slated be home to a million people and have no cars or streets.

Another revelation from Hickey’s Davos address was the futuristic stadium suspended 350 meters above ground, designed to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup and other global sporting events.

“This will be a stadium like nothing seen before,” Hickey said. “The playing field will sit at the height of the Empire State Building. Fans will experience games in a completely new way — suspended in the sky, with breathtaking views across the city.”

Artificial Intelligence, is also set to be a key feature for seamless operations.

“The goal is not to build a city that just looks futuristic—it has to function in a way that enhances daily life,” added Hickey.

Riyadh Air set to begin operations end of 2025