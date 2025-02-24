Riyadh Air set to begin operations end of 2025

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new premium national carrier, is set to take to the skies by the end of 2025, CEO Tony Douglas confirmed at the FII Priority Summit in Miami, that concluded over the weekend.

“It’s all about the build-up now to going live, and by the end of this year, you will see Riyadh Air in the skies,” Douglas said, emphasizing the airline’s readiness to serve travelers in the Kingdom and beyond.

He also hinted at the airline’s global plans stating, “We are looking at 100 international cities by 2030,” he said, acknowledging Miami as a possible addition to the airline’s network.

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Riyadh Air is a crucial part of the country’s Vision 2030 strategy, an effort to diversify economically, socially, and culturally, in line with the vision of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia has quickly emerged as a sought-after travel destination – including among travelers from Pakistan – with Douglas noting that the Kingdom was the second most-searched tourism destination on Google last year.

This development comes as Saudi aims to triple passenger traffic to 330 million by 2030.

Douglas also encouraged travelers to explore attractions like AlUla, Diriyah, and the transformation underway in Riyadh, emphasizing that Riyadh Air will play a crucial role in unlocking access to these destinations.

A view of Maraya Concert Hall, located in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Business Recorder

Sonia Durrani, a Pakistani-American national residing in Karachi, recently made the trip from Jeddah to the popular tourism destination of AlUla.

“Following our spiritual journey to Makkah and Madinah we wanted to experience the natural beauty of AlUla, which was a visual treat and even better in real-life,” Durrani told Business Recorder.

“The unique landscape of rocks, canyons, contrast beautifully with the palm trees and wadis, and resorts such as Banyan Tree and Habitas are world-class properties to experience.”

“Reaching there, however, was a four-hour drive, and I was hoping there was a high-speed train that could have taken us faster.”

Saudi is already on it. Earlier this year, the region’s very first five-star luxury train, was announced, partnership between Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and Arsenale S.p.A., the Italian luxury brand, and the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).

‘Dream of the Desert’ is set to take in the country’s desert landscape across its 1,300-kilometer route.

Douglas also outlined a vision for a seamless travel experience powered by artificial intelligence and personalized services.

“The power of digital is exactly that,” Douglas said. “You say you want to fly to Riyadh, and the concierge app will suggest sporting events, fine dining experiences, and more—similar to Amazon, Uber, and Airbnb, making the process effortless.”

Connecting the Kingdom

Douglas also highlighted the airline’s strategy to tap into an underserved market in Saudi Arabia. “We’re not trying to build a market that doesn’t exist. The market is there, and it is currently underserved—that is totally unsatisfactory,” he said, adding that Riyadh Air aims to enhance connectivity and tourism to the Kingdom.

The airline has also secured agreements with major carriers like Delta Air Lines and Singapore Airlines, enabling seamless connections to destinations beyond its initial routes.

“With Delta, for example, a passenger flying from Riyadh can easily connect to Phoenix or Baltimore via Atlanta or JFK,” Douglas explained.

Regarding fleet expansion, Douglas confirmed that Riyadh Air has firm orders for 72 Boeing 787s and 60 Airbus A321neos.

As the airline prepares for launch, Douglas affirmed that Riyadh Air will redefine air travel by leveraging technology and innovation while embracing the heritage and aspirations of Saudi Arabia. “It’s all about guest experience,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, LIV Golf, the world’s first global golf league and Riyadh Air announced a multi-year partnership, marking Riyadh Air’s ongoing commitment to sports, one of its key focus areas.

Saudi Arabia also announced the launch of FlyAdeal operations in Pakistan this month, particularly looking to serve the expat population and religious pilgrims.

Last year, Dubai-Riyadh, was the sixth-busiest route in the world, collating over 4.3 million passengers, according to OAG, a data platform for the travel industry.