AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
BOP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
FCCL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
FFL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.44%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
OGDC 211.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.39%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
POWER 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
PPL 170.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.4%)
PRL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.84%)
PTC 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
SEARL 84.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-3.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
SYM 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.73%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.56%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -105 (-0.88%)
BR30 35,245 Decreased By -343.8 (-0.97%)
KSE100 111,987 Decreased By -1264.8 (-1.12%)
KSE30 34,676 Decreased By -518 (-1.47%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan’s old English manners spell youth Scrabble success

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2025 12:57pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KARACHI: “Dram”, meaning a measure of whisky. “Turm”, describing a cavalry unit. “Taupie”, a foolish youngster. Not words in a typical teen’s vocabulary, but all come easily to Pakistani prodigy Bilal Asher, world under-14 Scrabble champion.

Despite a musty reputation, the word-spelling game has a cult youth following in Pakistan, a legacy of the English language imposed by Britain’s empire but which the country has adapted into its own dialect since independence.

In the eccentric field of competitive Scrabble, Pakistan’s youngsters reign supreme – boasting the current youth world champion and more past victors than any other nation since the tournament debuted in 2006.

“It requires a lot of hard work and determination,” said 13-year-old Asher after vanquishing a grey-bearded opponent.

“You have to trust the process for a very long time, and then gradually it will show the results.”

‘English in taste’

Karachi, a megacity shrugging off its old definition as a den of violent crime, is Pakistan’s incubator for talent in Scrabble – where players spell words linked like a crossword with random lettered tiles.

Schools in the southern port metropolis organise tutorials with professional Scrabble coaches and grant scholarships to top players, while parents push their kids to become virtuosos.

“They inculcate you in this game,” says Asher, one of around 100 players thronging a hotel function room for a Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) event as most of the city dozed through a Sunday morning.

Daunters (meaning intimidating people), imarets (inns for pilgrims) and trienes (chemical compounds containing three double bonds) are spelled out by ranks of seated opponents.

Some are so young their feet don’t touch the ground, as they use chess clocks to time their turns.

“They’re so interested because the parents are interested,” said 16-year-old Affan Salman, who became the world youth Scrabble champion in Sri Lanka last year.

“They want their children to do productive things – Scrabble is a productive game.”

English was foisted on the Indian subcontinent by Britain’s colonialism and an 1835 order from London started to systematise it as the main language of education.

The plan’s architect, Thomas Macaulay, said the aim was to produce “a class of persons, Indian in blood and colour, but English in taste, in opinions, in morals and in intellect”.

It was instrumental in creating a colonial civil service to rule for Britain according to Kaleem Raza Khan, who teaches English at Karachi’s Salim Habib University.

“They started teaching English because they wanted to create a class of people, Indian people, who would be in the middle of the people and the rulers,” said Khan, whose wife and daughter are Scrabble devotees.

British rule ended in the bloody partition of 1947 creating India and Pakistan.

Today there are upwards of 70 languages spoken in Pakistan, but English remains an official state language alongside the lingua franca Urdu, and they mingle in daily usage.

Schools often still teach English with verbose colonial-era textbooks.

‘Language of learning’

The English of Pakistani officialdom remains steeped in anachronistic words.

The prime minister describes militant attacks as “dastardly”, state media dubs protesters “miscreants” and the military denounces its “nefarious” adversaries.

Becoming fluent in the loquacious lingo of Pakistani English remains aspirational because of its association to the upper echelons.

Mystery spinner Chakravarthy gives India a ‘good headache’

In Pakistan more than a third of children between the ages of five and 16 are out of school – a total of nearly 26 million, according to the 2023 census.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared an “education emergency” last year to address the stark figures.

“People are interested in Scrabble because they can get opportunities for scholarships in universities or for jobs because it provides the vocab,” said Asher’s sister Manaal.

But the 14-year-old reigning female number one in Pakistan warned: “You’ve got to be resilient otherwise Scrabble isn’t right for you.”

In the Karachi hotel, Scrabble – invented in the 1930s during America’s Great Depression by an unemployed architect – is an informal training programme for success in later life.

“The main language of learning is English,” said Pervez.

“This game has a great pull,” he added. “The demand is so big. So many kids want to play, we don’t have enough resources to accommodate all of them.”

At the youngest level the vocabulary of the players is more rudimentary: toy, tiger, jar, oink.

But professional Scrabble coach Waseem Khatri earns 250,000 rupees ($880) a month – nearly seven times the minimum wage – coaching some 6,000 students across Karachi’s school system to up their game.

In Pakistani English parlance “they try to express things in a more beautiful way – in a long way to express their feelings,” said 36-year-old Khatri.

“We try to utilise those words also in Scrabble.”

But when Asher wins he is overwhelmed with joy, and those long words don’t come so easily.

“I cannot describe the feeling,” he says.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Habib University Bilal Asher Pakistani prodigy Scrabble Pakistan Scrabble Association Turm

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s old English manners spell youth Scrabble success

Essential commodities: PM for ensuring availability, price stability

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 33% YoY to $2.3bn in February 2025

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 settles below 112,000

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

UK, European leaders join forces to draft Ukraine peace plan to take to US

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Read more stories