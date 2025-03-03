AIRLINK 176.60 Decreased By ▼ -10.49 (-5.61%)
BOP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
FCCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.03%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.26%)
OGDC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.16%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
POWER 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.33%)
PPL 171.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.92%)
PRL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.88%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,824 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.38%)
BR30 35,432 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 112,435 Decreased By -817.1 (-0.72%)
KSE30 34,821 Decreased By -372.6 (-1.06%)
India bond yields may inch up on elevated state debt supply

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 11:01am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to rise at the start of the last month of the financial year, which will begin with a heavier-than-scheduled supply of debt by Indian states.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.70% and 6.75% on Monday, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.7286%.

Indian states aim to raise 505 billion rupees ($5.78 billion) on Tuesday, and the quantum is over 100 billion rupees higher from the pre-announced calendar.

“There is no major support for the bulls currently, and as we enter the last month of the financial year, more caution will prevail and yields could see upward pressure due to excessive supply from states,” the trader said.

“Weak demand for bonds was clearly visible in the last auction of the central government debt on Friday.”

The yield on the liquid 15-year bond jumped to its highest level in one-and-a-half months due to weaker-than-expected demand for the note at the auction.

The majority of supply from states is concentrated on the longer end of the curve, and comes at a time when the appetite for long-duration papers is waning and is expected to weaken further by the end of the financial year.

India bond yields seen easing after central bank doubles debt buy

Investors are also wary of adding more longer-duration debt to their portfolios amid uncertainty about whether the Reserve Bank of India will buy more debt in March.

The RBI conducted a three-year dollar-rupee buy/sell swap on Friday.

The first leg will settle on Tuesday, infusing around 870 billion rupees into the banking system.

Since mid-January, the central bank has infused more than 3.60 trillion rupees into the banking system through a combination of tools such as primary and secondary market bond purchases, forex swaps and early-April maturity repos.

Meanwhile, India’s economy expanded by 6.2% in the October-December period, picking up from a revised 5.6% growth in the previous quarter.

