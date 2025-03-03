AIRLINK 176.65 Decreased By ▼ -10.44 (-5.58%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
FFL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.82%)
FLYNG 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.46 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.95%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 212.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
PRL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.85%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.66%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,829 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,578 Decreased By -673.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 34,872 Decreased By -321.8 (-0.91%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains on weaker dollar, Ukraine peace deal uncertainty

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 11:00am

Gold prices rose on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar, while a delay in finding peace in Ukraine and concerns over the US tariff policy fuelled safe-haven demand for the metal. Spot gold climbed 0.3% to $2,866.76 an ounce by 0303 GMT.

US gold futures rose 1.1% to $2,880.50.

The dollar index fell 0.4% from a more than two-week high hit in the previous session, making bullion less expensive for other currency holders.

“Today’s early Asian bullish tone in gold is likely to be driven by geopolitical risk factors due to the pushback of the anticipated peace deal between Ukraine and Russia,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, at OANDA.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s meeting with US President Donald Trump ended in disaster on Friday, adding uncertainty to financial markets already jittery due to weakening economic data and volatility around US trade policies.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday that tariffs on Canada and Mexico would come into effect on Tuesday, but Trump would determine whether to stick with the planned 25% level.

Trump said he would add another 10% tariff on Chinese goods on Tuesday, effectively doubling 10% duties imposed on February 4.

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Data released on Friday showed that US consumer spending unexpectedly fell in January, but a pickup in inflation could provide cover for the Federal Reserve to delay cutting interest rates for some time.

Although bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty, it loses its allure in a high interest rate environment. Among other metals, spot platinum shed 0.2% to $945.45 an ounce and palladium added 1% to $928.54.

Demand for industrial precious metals platinum and palladium will likely fall if tariffs proposed by the Trump administration on US auto imports dampen vehicle sales, analysts said. Spot silver was up 0.5% at $31.30.

Gold Spot gold US gold bullion US tariff policy

Comments

200 characters

Gold gains on weaker dollar, Ukraine peace deal uncertainty

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories