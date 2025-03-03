AIRLINK 176.09 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-5.88%)
BOP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
FCCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.03%)
FFL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.72%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
OGDC 212.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.03%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.91%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,824 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.38%)
BR30 35,432 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 112,406 Decreased By -845.4 (-0.75%)
KSE30 34,810 Decreased By -384.4 (-1.09%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise tracking Wall Street peers; investors await RBA minutes

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 10:55am

Australian shares rose on Monday, tracking gains in Wall Street, while investors awaited the minutes of the local central bank’s latest policy meeting for interest rates cues.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 8,209.5 points by 1151 GMT.

The index fell 1.2% on Friday.

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday after a choppy trading session following a failed meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The S&P 500 moved lower immediately after the clash between the two leaders before recovering and ending the day with a gain.

Aussie shares drop, dragged by miners

Investors await minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) February monetary policy meeting, due on Tuesday, for clearer insight into the country’s interest rate trajectory.

The central bank cut rates last month for the first time in more than four years, but warned it was cautious about the prospects of further easing.

All sectors were in the green, with heavyweight miners leading gains with a 0.5% rise.

The world’s largest listed miner BHP Group rose 0.4%.

Rio Tinto added 1.4%, after it said its East Intercourse Island facility at the Dampier iron ore export port in Western Australia had resumed operations after flooding from Tropical Cyclone Sean.

Financial stocks inched up 0.2%, with the ‘big four’ banks gaining between 0.5% and 0.7%.

Gold and technology stocks rose 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

In corporate news, a filing showed that the Australian Securities Exchange suspended trading in Star Entertainment Group shares on Monday after the casino operator missed its first-half earnings report deadline last week. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 12,513.57.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares rise tracking Wall Street peers; investors await RBA minutes

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Read more stories