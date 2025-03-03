AIRLINK 176.37 Decreased By ▼ -10.72 (-5.73%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
FCCL 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.93%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.91%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
OGDC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.16%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.92%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.93%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,829 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,428 Decreased By -823.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 34,814 Decreased By -379.8 (-1.08%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Oscars’ red carpet features sculptural and shiny gowns and some props

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 08:21am
Elle Fanning poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Elle Fanning poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: “Wicked” star Ariana Grande walked the Oscars red carpet on Sunday in a sculptural flared pink top and a tulle skirt by Schiaparelli, one of several actors to make bold fashion statements.

Whoopi Goldberg wore a shiny blue gown with a flared skirt, while British actress Yasmin Finney sported a black dress featuring feathery attachments that shot over her head.

“A Complete Unknown” star Elle Fanning chose a lacy white gown with a full skirt and black belt, while “The Brutalist” best supporting actress nominee Felicity Jones wore a silver dress with slits and a tie around the waist.

Demi Moore, favored to win best actress for “The Substance,” won a sparkling silver gown with a train flowing behind her.

Zoe Saldana, a favorite to win best supporting actress for her turn in “Emilia Perez,” wore a multi-tiered maroon dress with a sparkling top and long gloves on her arms.

“A Complete Unknown” best supporting actress nominee Monica Barbaro won a voluminous high-waisted pink skirt with a sparkly top.

Halle Berry wore a strapless silver gown with shiny small tiles running down the dress, while Gal Gadot chose a bright red gown with a full skirt.

Among the men, the black tuxedo was popular and Oscars host Conan O’Brien sported one. But Jeff Goldblum picked a white jacket and a floral purple shirt with purple flowers attached to his lapel.

“A Complete Unknown” best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet chose a lemon yellow suit and shirt.

Zoe Saldana, Kieran Culkin win supporting actor trophies at Oscars

Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor for “Sing Sing,” amped up his look with a bright red jacket and shirt and black lapels to go with the black trousers.

Comedian Bowen Yang wore a pink shirt and an embroidered leather jacket with no tie.

The creators behind the animated film “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” carried props related to their film, and one of the directors of the documentary feature about Ukraine, “Porcelain War,” carried a small dog in his arms.

Timothée Chalamet Halle Berry Whoopi Goldberg Wicked Emilia Perez Ariana Grande Zoe Saldana Oscars red carpet Yasmin Finney

Comments

200 characters

Oscars’ red carpet features sculptural and shiny gowns and some props

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories