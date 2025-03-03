AIRLINK 177.35 Decreased By ▼ -9.74 (-5.21%)
BOP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.06%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 53.48 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.6%)
OGDC 212.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.86%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.93%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.67%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
SYM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 11,802 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.57%)
BR30 35,377 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.59%)
KSE100 112,566 Decreased By -685.9 (-0.61%)
KSE30 34,855 Decreased By -338.6 (-0.96%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK launches investigation into TikTok, Reddit over children’s personal data practices

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 07:46am

Britain’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office, on Monday launched an investigation into how TikTok, Reddit and online image sharing website Imgur safeguard children’s privacy.

Social media companies use complex algorithms to prioritise content and keep users engaged. However, the fact that they amplify similar content can lead to children being influenced by increasing amounts of harmful material.

The watchdog said it is probing how ByteDance’s short-form video-sharing platform TikTok uses 13–17-year-olds’ personal information to suggest content in their feed.

Social media platform Reddit and Imgur are being investigated over how they assess the age of their child users, it said.

“If we find there is sufficient evidence that any of these companies have broken the law, we will put this to them and obtain their representations before reaching a final conclusion,” the Information Commissioner’s Office said in a statement.

TikTok, Reddit and Imgur did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bytedance’s TikTok to invest $8.8bn in Thailand data centres, official says

Britain has previously passed legislation that set tougher rules for social media platforms, including a mandate for them to prevent children from accessing harmful and age-inappropriate content by enforcing age limits and age-checking measures.

Social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are required to “tame” their algorithms to filter out or downgrade harmful material to help protect children under proposed British measures published last year.

TikTok ByteDance Reddit

Comments

200 characters

UK launches investigation into TikTok, Reddit over children’s personal data practices

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories