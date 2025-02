BANGKOK: ByteDance’s TikTok will invest $8.8 billion in data centres in Thailand over five years, Helena Lersch, TikTok’s Vice President of Public Policy, said on Friday at an event in Bangkok.

It was not immediately clear if the investment included a $3.8 billion agreement announced last month by Thailand’s investment board.