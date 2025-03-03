AIRLINK 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -14.84 (-7.93%)
BOP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
FCCL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
FFL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.15%)
FLYNG 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.79%)
HUMNL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
MLCF 53.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
PIAHCLA 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.14%)
PPL 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.03%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.15%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-4.08%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.12%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.18%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,829 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,410 Decreased By -178.1 (-0.5%)
KSE100 112,294 Decreased By -957.6 (-0.85%)
KSE30 34,761 Decreased By -432.7 (-1.23%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-03

Futures spread down 462bps

Recorder Review Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: The futures spread dropped by 462 basis points, settling at 6.19 percent on the final day of the outgoing week.

Trading activity on the futures counter saw significant improvement, with average daily volumes surging by 137.1 percent to 349.96 million shares, compared to 147.58 million shares in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the average daily traded value on the futures counter jumped 186.4 percent, reaching Rs 18.24 billion this week, up from Rs 6.37 billion in the prior week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSX trading activity Average daily traded value

Comments

200 characters

Futures spread down 462bps

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

TDAP chief vows to resolve issues facing industry

Prices of essential food items become dearer

Read more stories