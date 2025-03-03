Futures spread down 462bps

KARACHI: The futures spread dropped by 462 basis points, settling at 6.19 percent on the final day of the outgoing week.

Trading activity on the futures counter saw significant improvement, with average daily volumes surging by 137.1 percent to 349.96 million shares, compared to 147.58 million shares in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the average daily traded value on the futures counter jumped 186.4 percent, reaching Rs 18.24 billion this week, up from Rs 6.37 billion in the prior week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025