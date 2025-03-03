KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

PESHAWAR: Provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved establishment of 12 permanent intra-provincial and inter-provincial joint check posts (IJCPs) for anti-smuggling. These check posts will be established at Khyber, Malakand, South Waziristan, Nowshera, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan and Peshawar.

Anti-Smuggling being the federal subject as per Article-97 of the Constitution and Federal Board of Revenue/Customs is the leading agency/department dealing with anti-smuggling measures, whereas the provincial government is providing assistance to the federal government.

It was therefore, the KP cabinet approved forwarding a request to the federal government for arrangement of Rs 3.11536 billion funds for this purpose.

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

According to details, the 26th meeting of the cabinet held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur wherein the one year performance and achievements of the provincial government were reviewed.

The cabinet approved release of Rs 10 million as annual Grant-in-Aid for Hamza Foundation during the current financial year.

It was also directed to check if such services could be included in the sehat card scheme so that such entities get rid of making such requests every year.

The cabinet also approved enhancement of cost of the ADP project for six Type-D hospitals in the merged districts through Health Foundation (AIP) and operationalising such two other hospitals by the Health Department itself.

The cabinet also approved financial assistance in favour of Hasnain Ahmad, a patient of lung transplant, who is undergoing treatment abroad.

It also approved the appointment of Members for the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Policy Board.

The cabinet approved the 4th Revised PC-I and 19% enhanced cost of the project strengthening of the rehabilitation services for physically disabled at Health department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The cabinet approved nomination for the office of member, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Governing Body Term (2024-27) Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar on behalf of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet approved changing of status of ADP Scheme “200062-Establishment of small Industrial Estate in Bajaur (AIP)” on PCFMS Portal. The chief minister termed the project as crucial for the industrial development of the district, which has great potentials.

The cabinet approved renovation of building for Senior Citizen Club Peshawar at a cost of Rs 80 million and transfer of existing building from Local Government Election & Rural Development Department to the Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Department.

The cabinet approved amendments in Section (4) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Transport Ordinance, 1961. As per the amendment the public service vehicle and trucks having a route of more than 365 km shall have two drivers.

The officers of Provincial Transport Authority, Regional Transport Authority Traffic Police or Highway and Motorway Police, as the case may be, upon violation of the provision of this sub section, shall impose a fine which may extend to Rs 5000 but not less than Rs 2000 and on subsequent violation a fine up to Rs 10000 but not less than Rs 5000. The cabinet approved forwarding of resolution No. 133 adopted by the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the federal government.

The resolution pertains to Kashmir cause and demands rights for the people of Kashmir as per the United Nations resolutions.

The chief minister emphasied that Kashmiris have great expectations from us, therefore, their cause should be highlighted in the best possible manner.

The cabinet approved Grant-in-Aid of Rs one million for arrangements of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting at Peshawar for Ramazan Mubarak moon sighting.

Earlier, the KP cabinet reiterated to unanimously work for the economic transformation and prosperity of the Province by implementing mega projects in each and every sphere of life.

The achievements have been compiled in a booklet based on real facts and figures encompassing 625 achievements in 25 key sectors.

The chief minister appreciated the exemplary performance of the cabinet and departments and said that all this was accomplished despite facing enormous challenges. It is our good performance that speaks louder than the words, he remarked.

He emphasised team work to further improve the performance and achieve the targets fixed for the uplift of the province.

It was informed that during the last 25 cabinet meetings held during the last one year as many as 661 decisions were made, out of which 610 had already been implemented with 92% success rate.

The meeting also took stock of achievements and public finance management, service delivery and infrastructure, public access to services and information, engagement of citizens and transparency, social protection and inclusion, economic growth and job creation, education and human capital development, tourism and cultural heritage promotion, and particularly health facilities to each and every citizens of the province without any discrimination.

At the outset of the meeting, the cabinet condemned the suicide attack on Darul Uloom Haqania, Akora Khattak and offered Fatiha for the departed souls and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.

The cabinet approved special compensation of Rs one million per person for the legal heirs of 16 deceased individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who lost their lives in a boat incident in Libya.

The cabinet accorded approval in principle for arranging Iftar meals in the shelter homes the province over.

