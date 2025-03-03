AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.59 (-5.66%)
Print Print 2025-03-03

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

Recorder Report Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 09:19am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Mohammad Ali Saif has urged the federal government to approve the Terms of Reference (TORs) proposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for negotiations with Afghanistan at the earliest.

He emphasized that any further delay in the approval of these TORs should be avoided.

Barrister Dr Saif stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government intends to send a delegation to Afghanistan on an urgent basis.

Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

He reaffirmed that ensuring the safety and security of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains the government’s top priority and responsibility. He further criticized the federal government for politicizing such a crucial issue instead of focusing on counterterrorism efforts in the province.

He pointed out that the federal government does not object to foreign visits by the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Sindh. Referring to past diplomatic engagements, Barrister Dr. Saif questioned why the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s initiative to engage with Afghanistan on the issue of terrorism is being hindered when Maryam Nawaz could engage in ‘Smog Diplomacy’ with India.

He warned that the federal government’s double standards are deepening the province’s sense of deprivation. He urged the federal government to stop treating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unfairly, stating that the province is an integral part of Pakistan.

He called upon the federal authorities to address the grievances of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provide it with the necessary support to combat terrorism effectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP Federal Government Afghan government TORs Pakistan and Afghanistan counterterrorism Barrister Saif

