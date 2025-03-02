Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

ISLAMABAD: Trade worth more than $10 million has been affected as the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham remained closed for the eight consecutive day on Saturday for all kinds of trade and pedestrian movement.

The vital border crossing point has been shut due to Afghanistan’s unilateral move of constructing a new post in the disputed border area without consulting the Pakistan authorities, a Custom official informed.

Sources claimed several sessions of negotiations between the two neighbouring states proved to be inconclusive, causing more than $10 million trade losses.

The border blockade restricted all trade activities including export, import and pedestrian crossing at the border.

Mujib Shinwari, president All Torkham Clearing Agents Association said that $1.5 million to $2.5 million loss daily was being suffered in export.

In the same way, in import side a loss of Rs500million in revenue was inflicted on the national exchequer, he remarked. He said over 1,000 vehicles loaded with construction material and edibles were stranded along Landi Kotal Torkham Road and parking lots of zero point. Trucks, carrying perishable items were returned to Peshawar vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi).

“Closing of the international border over petty dispute proves irresponsibility of the Pak-Afghan governments,” he added and said enhancing bilateral trade was not a priority of both of neighbouring countries.

He maintained that perishable items worth millions of rupees were decayed; besides thousands of labourers, customs agents and local traders sustained losses of earnings. Suspension of the border certainly also affects industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 90 per cent of local business depended on Pak-Afghan trade.

He urged the Pak-Afghan governments to immediately address the issues that have caused halt in bilateral trade.

However, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan responding to media queries said that border management is a complex issue in which many agencies are involved. The Afghan side was unilaterally constructing border post. The Afghan side did not consult Pakistan as it should have decided bilaterally through talks, he informed.

