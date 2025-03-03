AIRLINK 176.11 Decreased By ▼ -10.98 (-5.87%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
FCCL 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.83%)
FFL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
HUBC 132.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.94%)
HUMNL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
OGDC 211.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PAEL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIAHCLA 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
POWER 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.23%)
PPL 171.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.29%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.17%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.42%)
SYM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
TRG 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 11,800 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.59%)
BR30 35,335 Decreased By -253.9 (-0.71%)
KSE100 112,320 Decreased By -931.9 (-0.82%)
KSE30 34,792 Decreased By -402.1 (-1.14%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-03

Further decline

Recorder Review Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: Rupee depreciated further against the US dollar during the previous week as it lost Re0.10 or 0.4% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 279.67, against 279.57 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s headline inflation is expected to stay within the 2-3% range in February and may increase to 3-4% by March, the Finance Division projected in its Monthly Economic Update and Outlook.

Meanwhile, the central bank is expected to maintain its rate-cutting cycle and might opt to further reduce the key policy rate by up to 100 basis points (bps) on account of lower inflation and external sector stability, a brokerage house survey stated. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP is scheduled to meet again on March 10 to decide on the monetary policy.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $21 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.22 billion as of February 21, data released on Thursday showed. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.92 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.70 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 22 paise for buying and 13 paise for selling against USD, closing at 279.13 and 281.30, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 2.13 rupees for buying and 2.12 rupees for selling, closing at 289.95 and 292.97, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 3 paise for buying and 1 paisa for selling, closing at 76.05 and 76.60, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 7 paise for buying and 1 paisa for selling, closing at 74.35 and 74.85, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.67

Offer Close Rs. 279.87

Bid Open Rs. 279.57

Offer Open Rs. 279.77

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.13

Offer Close Rs. 281.30

Bid Open Rs. 278.91

Offer Open Rs. 281.17

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP Pakistani rupee US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate

Comments

200 characters

Further decline

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories