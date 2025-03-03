AIRLINK 178.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.49 (-4.54%)
BOP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
HUBC 132.61 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.07%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
OGDC 211.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.35%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
PIAHCLA 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.69%)
PPL 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.03%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-4.08%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
SYM 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3%)
TRG 59.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.2%)
BR100 11,835 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -134.6 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,260 Decreased By -992.1 (-0.88%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -410.1 (-1.17%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-03

Aussie shares drop, dragged by miners

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

SYDNEY: Australian shares took a beating on Friday, with miners being the top losing index, and ended February with their steepest decline in nearly 2-1/2 years as they wind up a mixed season of corporate earnings.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.2% to 8,172.4 at the close of trade. The index lost 4.2% for the month, logging its worst month since September 2022.

Investors navigated through a tumultuous month marked by the benchmark hitting a record high, the central bank cutting its rates, and a mixed bag of domestic corporate earnings.

“Market has been mixed as investors have been very reactive to the outlook for the second half provided during reporting season that has driven investor moves during February,” said Grady Wulff, market analyst with Bell Direct.

Australian shares Aussie shares

Comments

200 characters

Aussie shares drop, dragged by miners

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

TDAP chief vows to resolve issues facing industry

Prices of essential food items become dearer

Read more stories