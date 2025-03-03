AIRLINK 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.69 (-5.18%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-03

PHMA demands representation in EFS Review body

Press Release Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 07:11am

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has urged Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to ensure the inclusion of the knitwear sector in the newly established committee tasked with reviewing the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS).

Despite being the country’s largest export-earning sector, knitwear has been entirely excluded from representation in this critical review process.

In a formal letter to the Prime Minister, PHMA Senior Vice Chairman Hazar Khan expressed serious concerns regarding the committee’s composition.

He emphasized that PHMA, as the leading trade body representing Pakistan’s hosiery and knitwear industry, plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth, generating employment, and advancing national self-reliance. Its exclusion from the committee overlooks the sector’s significant contributions and undermines its potential to further strengthen the country’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

