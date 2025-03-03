Bilawal to meet Shehbaz today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a latter’s meeting with the heads of the federal government’s coalition parties at the Prime Minister’s House today (Monday).

Sources said that Bilawal would reach Islamabad today for the purpose.

They informed that the administrative matters of the government would come under discussion at the meeting.

Sources disclosed that the PPP chairman would convey to the prime minister his party’s reservations over the violations of agreements signed between the government and the PPP by the former.

They went on to say that Bilawal would also raise the issue of the non-provision of funds to the party MPAs by the Punjab government.