‘Coalition of the willing’ to present Ukraine peace plan to US: Starmer

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday European leaders had agreed to draw up a Ukraine peace plan to take to the United States, a vital step for Washington to be able to offer security guarantees Kyiv says are vital to deter Russia.

At a summit in London just two days after Volodymyr Zelenskiy clashed with US President Donald Trump and cut short a visit to Washington, world leaders offered a strong show of support to the Ukrainian president and promised to do more to help his nation.

European leaders agreed they must spend more on defence to show Trump the continent can protect itself, and with many nations struggling with already stretched public finances, the European Commission chief suggested the bloc could ease its rules around debt.

Starmer, who welcomed a visibly shaken Zelenskiy on Saturday with a warm hug, said Britain, Ukraine, France and some other nations would form a “coalition of the willing” and draw up a peace plan to take to Trump. He did not mention which other nations, but said more countries were willing to join.

“We are at a crossroads in history today,” Starmer said. “This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act. Time to step up and lead and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace.”

After Trump’s shouting match with Zelenskiy in the Oval Office raised fears of the US pulling support for Ukraine and instead imposing a peace plan negotiated with Russia, Europe is scrambling to ensure Kyiv is not squeezed out of any talks.

To do so, several leaders said they must increase defence spending - something that could help bring Trump on side to offer a US security guarantee in the event of peace.

“After a long time of underinvestment, it is now of utmost importance to step up the defence investment for a prolonged period of time,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

“Member states need more fiscal space to do a surge in defence spending,” she said, adding Europe needed to turn “Ukraine into a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders”.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said leaders agreed Europe needed to take on more responsibility and start bearing the burden of “more spending on its defence budgets within NATO”.

He added the leaders all agreed they must keep close ties with the US

Lacking the weaponry and depth of ammunition stocks of the US, Europe hopes to convince Trump that it can defend itself, but that Russia will only adhere to a peace deal that comes with the backing of the United States.

Talks with the US have centred on Washington providing a so-called backstop for a European peacekeeping role, possibly in the form of air cover, intelligence and surveillance and a greater as yet unspecified threat if Russian President Vladimir Putin again sought to take more territory.