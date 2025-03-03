AIRLINK 177.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.09 (-5.39%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
FCCL 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
FFL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.82%)
FLYNG 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.95%)
HUBC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.98%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.26%)
OGDC 212.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.05%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.51%)
PPL 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.86%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.93%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.18%)
SYM 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.55%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 11,802 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.57%)
BR30 35,377 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.59%)
KSE100 112,493 Decreased By -758.4 (-0.67%)
KSE30 34,829 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.04%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-03

AIOU’s exams to begin today across country

APP Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 07:54am

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting its final exams of Matric, FA, and I.Com programs(Semester Autumn 2024) from today(Monday) 3rd March, simultaneously across all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The date sheet for these exams is available on the university’s website (www.aiou.edu.pk), while roll number slips have been uploaded to students’ CMS portals.

According to the released date sheet, exams will be held continuously from March 3 to March 28.

Allama Iqbal Open University AIOU AIOU exams

Comments

200 characters

AIOU’s exams to begin today across country

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories