AIOU’s exams to begin today across country

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting its final exams of Matric, FA, and I.Com programs(Semester Autumn 2024) from today(Monday) 3rd March, simultaneously across all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The date sheet for these exams is available on the university’s website (www.aiou.edu.pk), while roll number slips have been uploaded to students’ CMS portals.

According to the released date sheet, exams will be held continuously from March 3 to March 28.