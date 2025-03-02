New Zealand win toss, bowl against India in Champions Trophy

DUBAI: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against India on Sunday in the final group match of the Champions Trophy to decide the semi-final line-up.

Both teams come into the match in Dubai unbeaten, with the winners to top Group A and face Australia in the semi-finals.

The match is Virat Kohli’s 300th one-day international after the Indian batting great hit form with a century in the team’s previous win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Irrespective of the placing and opponent, India will play the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday after they refused to travel to hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

New Zealand will leave for Lahore after the match, with the second semi-final to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The Black Caps have made one change after their win over Bangladesh, with Devon Conway making way for Daryl Mitchell.

India have also made one change, with spinner Varun Chakravarthy coming in for pace bowler Harshit Rana.

South Africa and Australia are the top two teams from Group B.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke.

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)