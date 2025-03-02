AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand win toss, bowl against India in Champions Trophy

AFP Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:11pm
India’s Shubman Gill walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket after an unsuccessful DRS review, LBW bowled by New Zealand’s Matt Henry. Photo: Reuters
India’s Shubman Gill walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket after an unsuccessful DRS review, LBW bowled by New Zealand’s Matt Henry. Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against India on Sunday in the final group match of the Champions Trophy to decide the semi-final line-up.

Both teams come into the match in Dubai unbeaten, with the winners to top Group A and face Australia in the semi-finals.

The match is Virat Kohli’s 300th one-day international after the Indian batting great hit form with a century in the team’s previous win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Irrespective of the placing and opponent, India will play the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday after they refused to travel to hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

New Zealand will leave for Lahore after the match, with the second semi-final to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The Black Caps have made one change after their win over Bangladesh, with Devon Conway making way for Daryl Mitchell.

India have also made one change, with spinner Varun Chakravarthy coming in for pace bowler Harshit Rana.

Captain Sharma OK after hamstring injury, says India assistant coach Ten Doeschate

South Africa and Australia are the top two teams from Group B.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke.

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Virat Kohli Mitchell Santner india vs new zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Will Young ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy Champions Trophy semi final

Comments

200 characters

New Zealand win toss, bowl against India in Champions Trophy

COAS reaffirms army’s commitment to youth empowerment

Marco Rubio signs declaration to expedite delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel

Export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait: SIFC proposal fails to win ECC approval

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

France’s Macron urges calm after Trump and Zelenskiy clash

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Karachi Commissioner directs K-Electric, Sui Gas to avoid loadshedding during Sehri, Iftar

Australia, South Africa forced to wait on Champions Trophy semi-final venues

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Read more stories