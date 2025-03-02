UK’s Starmer says Europe needs a security guarantee from the US

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday European nations needed a security guarantee, or backstop, from the United States to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine again if a peace deal is agreed.

Starmer has long argued that a possible European peacekeeping force would need to have a security guarantee from US President Donald Trump for any peace deal to work in Ukraine.

“I’ve always been clear that that is going to need a US backstop, because I don’t think it would be a guarantee without it,” he told BBC News.