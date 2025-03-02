AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Jessica Pegula, McCartney Kessler to meet in All-American final at Austin

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2025 10:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula recorded 31 winners while posting a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Saturday to advance to the championship match of the ATX Open at Austin, Texas.

Pegula took advantage of the serving issues of Tomljanovic (11 double faults) and controlled the third set to place herself in position to win her seventh career title.

Pegula will face fifth-seeded McCartney Kessler, who notched a 7-5, 6-4 win over Belgium’s Greet Minnen to make it an All-American final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Felix Auger-Aliassime to claim Dubai crown

Kessler outlasted Minnen despite converting just 5 of 18 break points. But Minnen’s attempts to pull off a victory were sabotaged by her 10 double faults.

Kessler will be looking for her third career title.

