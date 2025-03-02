AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Felix Auger-Aliassime to claim Dubai crown

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2025 10:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas saved all seven break points he faced while cruising to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday to win the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Tsitsipas won 83.3 percent (35 of 42) of his first-serve points to knock off Auger-Aliassime in 88 minutes.

The Greek won the final four games of the first set then the final three games of the second set. Auger-Aliassime won 70.6 percent (24 of 34) of his first-serve points, but his failure to convert a break point hurt.

He was looking for his third title of this year and eighth of his career.

Movistar Chile Open Serbia’s Laslo Djere upset top-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals in Santiago, Chile. Ranked No. 103 in the world, Djere saved 5 of 6 break points and converted 4 of 9 opportunities.

Cerundolo, No. 26 in the world, matched Djere with three double faults but countered with only two aces, to four for his opponent.

McCartney Kessler advances to Austin QFs

Djere next faces third-seeded Sebastian Baez, the defending champion who knocked out fellow Argentinian Camilo Ugo Carabelli in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Baez beat Carabelli for the third time in three weeks and is 2-0 all-time against Djere.

Baez converted 5 of 10 break-point opportunities vs. Carabelli.

