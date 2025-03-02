AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-02

COAS inaugurates military hospital, Combat Simulator in Bahawalpur

INP Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) visited Bahawalpur Cantonment where he was apprised about operational preparedness and training aspects of Bahawalpur Corps.

While addressing officers and troops, he commended their unwavering dedication, high morale, and combat readiness, said an ISPR news release.

He reiterated that rigorous training remains the cornerstone of a soldier’s professional development and must continue to be the defining attribute of the Pakistan Army in overcoming the challenges of modern warfare.

Army chief visits Quetta

COAS inaugurated the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Innovista Cholistan and Integrated Combat Simulator Arena; pioneering initiatives aimed at advancing medical education, Information Technology and combat readiness.

While at CIMS, he engaged with students from various universities across Bahawalpur, underscoring the Army’s commitment to nurturing the nation’s youth.

COAS encouraged students to pursue academic excellence with dedication and equip themselves with the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He lauded the pivotal role of the youth in shaping Pakistan’s future and reaffirmed the Army’s support for initiatives that empower young talent.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Bahawalpur Corps.

ISPR General Syed Asim Munir Bahawalpur

Comments

200 characters

COAS inaugurates military hospital, Combat Simulator in Bahawalpur

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Punjab govt introduces Rs30bn Ramazan package

PM launches Rs20bn Ramazan package

Faceless customs system: Rs84bn collected in duties during Feb

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC over negligence

CNSA 1997: LHC passes order on cross-border search, arrest

Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

Read more stories