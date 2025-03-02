Punjab govt introduces Rs30bn Ramazan package

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Saturday said for the first time in Punjab’s history, the Punjab government has introduced a Rs 30 billion Ramazan relief package, delivering direct cash assistance to three million families at their doorsteps. “This initiative ensures that financial aid reaches deserving and middle-class citizens with dignity and without any inconvenience,” she said on Saturday. She further said that 80 Ramazan bazaars have been established across the province, providing high-quality essential goods at subsidized rates. These bazaars continue to function as per routine, offering staple items such as ghee, sugar, flour, pulses, vegetables, and fruits at prices lower than the open market, she added.

She reaffirmed that the Punjab government has not withdrawn any subsidy and remains committed to ensuring affordability for the public.

“Currently, all 80 Ramazan Bazaars across the province are fully operational. Lahore hosts 10 such bazaars, Rawalpindi has eight while Jhelum, Faisalabad and Nankana each have three. Several other districts have also set up Ramadan bazaars to facilitate citizens,” she added.

The Minister dismissed reports of inflated prices or subsidy withdrawals in Ramazan bazaars as baseless propaganda.

She emphasised that these markets continue to offer affordable goods, attracting many shoppers who prefer them over the open market due to significant price differences.

The public has widely welcomed and appreciated the Punjab government’s efforts to provide essential commodities at reduced prices during Ramazan.

