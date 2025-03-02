AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
2025-03-02

Faceless customs system: Rs84bn collected in duties during Feb

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement South Karachi has reported collecting Rs84 billion in customs duties under the faceless customs system during February 2025.

According to the details, this revenue collection represents 52% growth compared to the Rs55 billion collected during the same period last year in February 2024.

The Collectorate’s overall collection for February 2025 reached Rs292.5 billion across all revenue streams.

Bid to game faceless customs assessment system foiled

The substantial growth in customs duty collection comes amid ongoing efforts to digitalize customs operations and reduce physical interaction in the clearance process, contributing to improved efficiency and transparency in Pakistan’s import-export framework, Collectorate said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

