Bid to game faceless customs assessment system foiled

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs, Headquarters has foiled an attempt to manipulate the newly implemented Faceless Customs Assessment System (FCAS), leading to immediate disciplinary action against an appraising officer and arresting three individuals involved in the scheme.

According to the FBR, the Collectorate of Customs has suspended the licenses of 45 customs agents and issued show-cause notices against them for their alleged involvement in the illegal activity. The Customs department had anticipated such attempts and directed the teams to maintain strict vigilance over the system’s operations.

An appraising officer implicated in the conspiracy has been suspended, and formal investigations have been initiated against him under the efficiency and discipline rules, FBR official statement said, adding that they have also registered a criminal case against the involved customs agents, the appraising officer, and other private individuals.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter thoroughly. Three individuals have already been arrested, while raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The Faceless Customs Assessment System, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan approximately two weeks ago, continues to operate effectively despite the attempted manipulation.

The case represents one of the first major enforcement actions related to the new automated assessment system, highlighting both the challenges and the authorities’ readiness to protect this newly implemented assessment system.

