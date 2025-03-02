SBP unveils Ramazan timings

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced office and business hours for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1446 AH.

During the ensuing holy month, the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks, Development Finance Institutions and microfinance banks:

Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm without break whereas on Friday office hours will be from 09:00 am to 12:30 pm without break. However, it is further advised to observe the following business (banking) hours for public dealing: Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm without break whereas on Friday business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 09:00 am to 12:30 pm without break.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025