AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-02

Route 47: CEO CBD Punjab reviews progress

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

LAHORE: CEO of Central Business District Punjab, (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin, conducted an official visit to CBD Route 47 to assess the ongoing development work. During the visit, he was accompanied by key officials, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain and Director of Architecture & Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, who provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing plantation and beautification efforts at the project site.

Other attendees included Director of Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director of Construction Asif Babar, NESPAK’s Project Director Jamshed Janjua, and representatives of the contracting firm, all of whom shared updates on the project’s latest developments.

During the visit, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin emphasized the importance of expanding green spaces along CBD Route 47. He instructed the team to increase plantation efforts and enhance the green areas to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly urban infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin reaffirmed CBD Punjab’s commitment to environmentally friendly initiatives, stating: “At CBD Punjab, we are actively implementing eco-friendly measures. Alongside modern urban development, it is our responsibility to maintain a clean and green environment. Sustainability is at the core of our vision for a progressive Punjab.”

The final asphalt layering on CBD Route 47 is currently in progress, marking a significant milestone in the completion of the project. In addition to road development, the installation of Sampin Trees models has begun to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the route. Furthermore, new road signs have been installed to improve traffic management and navigation for commuters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

development work Imran Amin CBD Punjab NESPAK’s

Comments

200 characters

Route 47: CEO CBD Punjab reviews progress

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Punjab govt introduces Rs30bn Ramazan package

PM launches Rs20bn Ramazan package

Faceless customs system: Rs84bn collected in duties during Feb

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC over negligence

CNSA 1997: LHC passes order on cross-border search, arrest

Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

Read more stories