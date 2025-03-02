AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-02

CTD arrests 20 members of banned outfit

Published 02 Mar, 2025

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab province foiled a major terrorist plan by arresting 20 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab.

Two members of Fitna-ul-Khawrij from Lahore while terrorist Manmohan Singh of district Rahim Yar Khan was arrested from Rawalpindi with explosives.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD Punjab conducted 162 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism in which 162 suspects were questioned and 20 terrorists were arrested along with arms, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Naqeebullah, Riyaz, Abu Bakr, Usman, Yunus, Atlas Khan, Muhammad Tahir, Manmohan Singh, etc. He further said the terrorists are affiliated with Fitna Khawarij and other organizations.

He said that these terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Rawal-pindi, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur. Explosives weighing 6238 grams, 23 detonators, 61 feet safety fuse wire, three IED bombs, 75 pamphlets of banned organization and magazines. Mobile phones and cash have also been recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The spokesperson said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in Lahore and other cities. He added that 18 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out. He said that during the current week, 2231 combing operations were also conducted with the cooperation of local police and security agencies, 87565 people were checked, 395 suspects were arrested, 481 FIRs were registered and 359 recoveries were made.

The CTD is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said.

