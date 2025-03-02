Prices of food items decline in Lahore

LAHORE: The prices of many essential food items have declined in the provincial capital.

According to a price monitoring report released by the Lahore District Administration on Saturday, a significant reduction in the prices of pulses was seen. ‘Desi daal chana’ has seen Rs 5 reduction, which is available at Rs.270 per kg and the price of ‘daal chana’ has dropped by Rs 15, retailing at Rs 285. The price of imported washed ‘daal mash’ saw a decrease of Rs 10, bringing its price down to Rs 440 while unwashed ‘daal mash’ is available at Rs 410 after a drop of Rs 10. Moreover, local black ‘chana’ has witnessed a Rs 10 reduction, which is available at Rs 270 while fine local black ‘chana’ is now available at Rs 260 after Rs 5 decrease. ‘Besan’ is selling at Rs 290 per kg after Rs 10 reduction.

The report also revealed that ’the price of a ‘roti’ remained at Rs 14, milk at Rs 170 per litre, super basmati rice at Rs 250, imported thick ‘masoor’ pulse at Rs 260, unwashed ‘moong’ pulse at Rs 385 and thick white ‘chana’ at Rs 310.

Commenting on this, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that they are actively working to ensure that citizens receive relief in the prices of essential food items. “The district administration is at the forefront of public service delivery; strict action is being taken wherever complaints of overpricing are received. The administrative officers are fully mobilised in the field to monitor compliance with the regulated prices” he added.

