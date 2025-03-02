AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan

Crime incidents in ICT on the rise

Fazal Sher Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: Despite heavy deployment of security personnel and installation of surveillance cameras across the metropolis, incidents of carjacking, robberies, and mobile snatching at gunpoint continue to surge in the capital.

As many as 2,512 high tech surveillance cameras had been installed in the city under the Islamabad Safe City Project and the numbers of police stations in the capital have been raised to 27 but it did little to curb crimes and robberies.

According to recent data gathered by Business Recorder, over the past week, the city has witnessed more than 10 cases of robberies, 13 instances of street crimes (including mobile phone and cash snatching at gunpoint), 38 motorbike thefts, and four cases of car theft.

Criminal gangs have been particularly active in areas such as Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi, Hummak, Shehzad Town, Secretariat, Shalimar and Industrial Area police station limits. The rising trend of carjacking and robberies has left residents feeling increasingly unsafe.

During the period under review, carjackers stole five motorbikes from the limits of Karachi Company police station, five motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station, and five bikes were stolen from limits of Hummak police station, three bikes and one bike from Kohsar police station and four motorbikes from limits of Shalimar police station.

Furthermore, three cases of street crimes and five cases of carjacking were reported to the Karachi Company police station, another case of street crimes and five cases of carjacking were registered with Sabzi Mandi police station and one case of street crime as well as five cases of carjacking were reported to Humak police station.

Similarly, robbers struck at four places and auto thieves stole two bikes from the limits of Shehzad Town police station and another three cases of robbery and one case of auto theft were reported to Margalla police station during the last week.

In the same period, three cases of robbery, one case of street crime and two cases of auto theft were reported to Shehzad Town police station.

ICTs crime incidents

