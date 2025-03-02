Trump-Zelensky clash

The late Henry Kissinger had famously said that it may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal. This remark of the former Secretary of State said seems to have found its best expression from the clash between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office where the former or the host accused the latter of not being ‘thankful’ for US support in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

It was at this meeting where the years-long US policy of support for Ukraine collapsed in a shouting match to the chagrin of not only the Ukrainian leader but Europe as well. Trump and vice president Vance had been insisting that either Zelensky must make compromises in truce with Russia or be ready to lose the American support. However, they did not show empathy to the guest’s argument that Zelensky had backed by pictures of war ‘atrocities’ as evidence.

While referring to Putin, Zelensky had said there should be “no compromises with a killer on our territory.” Although the European support for Ukraine is still intact, little does, however, a beleaguered Zelensky realize that the US President is no longer on his side as he has inflicted a fatal blow on his country’s friend Ukraine by overtly siding with Russia. There is a sardonic comment on the Zelensky-Trump clash by someone: “A man without a suit was talking to a suit without a man.”

Sajid Zulfikar

Karachi

