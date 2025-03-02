Gold prices: decline persists

KARACHI: Gold prices edged lower on Saturday as global bullion value continued to decline, nearing $2,850 per ounce, traders said.

Gold traded for Rs300,000 per tola and Rs257,201 per 10 grams, down by Rs500 and Rs438 respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market fell further by $6, pulling down gold bullion prices to $2,857 per ounce, while silver was selling at $31 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices inched down by Rs10 to Rs3,240 per tola and Rs9 to Rs2,777 per 10 grams, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025