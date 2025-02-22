Eight killed in Kasur road accident

KASUR: At least eight persons were killed and two others suffered injuries when a mini-van plunged into a drain in Kasur in the wee hours of Friday.

According to details, the accident occurred on Raiwind Road near Khara Morr where a mini-van returning from a marriage function fell into drain, killing eight persons on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Five of the deceased were identified as Maqsood, Sunny, Saleem, Imran and Laba.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.