AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PPMA refutes reports claiming medicine prices increased 15 times in just five years

Salman Siddiqui Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 02:47pm

The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) has refuted recent reports which claimed that medicine prices in Pakistan had increased by 15 times in just five years.

“This is absolutely an incorrect news,” PPMA chairman Tauqeer Ul Haq said while speaking to Business Recorder.

“The government increased essential medicine prices only one time in the past three years,” he maintained.

The development comes after the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) launched a report titled ‘Health of the Nation 2024’, which led to reports that drug prices had been increased 15 times by successive goverments in just five years.

Pakistan’s pharma sector warns 2pc Cess in KP threatens exports to Afghanistan

The PMA represents doctors and healthcare professionals in Pakistan, while the PPMA is a representative body for the pharmaceutical industry in the country.

Tauqeer Ul Haq elaborated that the medicine prices in the pharmaceutical industry had been fully controlled by the government till February 2024 and were not being increased unilaterally by the industry.

He said the government recently increased prices of 162 essential medicines after a gap of three years, adjusting the high inflation reading and exorbitant rupee devaluation of the three-year in one go.

“The three-year adjustments in one go gave impression the prices were increased exorbitantly, which is incorrect,” Haq explained.

He was of the view that the government increased prices of the essential drugs under the “hardship cases” after their cost of production surpassed the market prices, giving “serious losses” to the manufacturers and marketers.

“The then lower price of medicines, compared to their production cost, had caused shortage of medicines, created a parallel black market (enabling mafias to sell drugs at exorbitantly high prices), encouraged smuggling and increased sufferings by the patients.”

The drugs went out of stocks at pharmacies or available in black at significant higher prices were including for heart, anti-cancer, TB, insulin, epilepsy and other essential medicines.

The inflation and devaluation adjustments in the drug prices helped increasing production and supply of essential pharmaceuticals to the required level in the country, overcoming shortage of drugs in the markets and lessening sufferings of the people in Pakistan, according to PPMA chairman.

Haq further said the government deregulated prices of non-essential medicines, but has continued to regulate prices of essential drugs.

“The deregulation of non-essential medicines has created competition among their manufacturers, disallowing them to increase prices beyond true levels.”

The then full control of the government over pricing of both essential and non-essential drugs, high inflation reading, and exorbitant rupee devaluation agreed many foreign pharmaceutical firms to close their businesses in Pakistan.

Experts from the pharma have argued that deregulation of non-essential medicines in early 2024 brought positive changes to Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry, enabling companies to set prices for drugs not listed on the National Essential Medicines List (NEML).

The policy aims to create a market-driven approach while addressing longstanding challenges in the sector, according to the experts.

Key examples may include the resumed production of medicines like Paracetamol and Ibuprofen, which are now more readily accessible.

However, the overall affordability of non-essential medicines remains tied to broader economic factors, such as inflation, energy costs, and increased corporate taxes.

Pakistan pharma sector has potential to boost medicine exports to $5 billion over the next few years, the United Business Group (UBG) - an alliance of businessmen belonging to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) - said in a statement earlier this month.

The pharmaceutical sector’s value was estimated at $3.29 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24, with the actual exports totaling at $341 million in the year. The sector contributes over 1% to Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) and saves around $2 billion annually through import substitution, according to UBG the statement.

“To realise the potential, the government should extend incentives to the pharma sector, ensure ease of doing business, and focus on increasing pharmaceutical exports through tariff rationalisation, trade-related investment, and institutional reforms,” it said.

health sector pharmaceutical sector PPMA Pharma sector pharma industry Pakistan Medical Association medicine prices pharmaceutical companies Pakistan pharma sector Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector medicine prices in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

PPMA refutes reports claiming medicine prices increased 15 times in just five years

Macroeconomic conditions have improved due to govt efforts: PM

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Stunned by angry Trump exchange, Ukrainians rally around Zelenskiy

Pakistan confirms 6th polio case of 2025

Phase one of Israel-Hamas truce due to expire

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Read more stories