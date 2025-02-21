AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.9%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FLYNG 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.78%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-5.17%)
OGDC 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.13%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.27%)
PPL 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.26%)
PRL 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
SEARL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 35,310 Decreased By -324.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan pharma sector can generate $5bn through medicine exports, says FPCCI’s UBG

Salman Siddiqui Published February 21, 2025

Pakistan pharma sector has potential to boost medicine exports to $5 billion over the next few years, the United Business Group (UBG) said in a statement on Friday.

The UBG is an alliance of businessmen belonging to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) that is considered the apex trade body of the country.

The pharmaceutical sector’s value was estimated at $3.29 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24, with the actual exports totaling at $341 million in the year. The sector contributes over 1% to Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) and saves around $2 billion annually through import substitution, according to UBG the statement.

The sector could play a role in boosting the country total exports, it said.

“To realise the potential, the government should extend incentives to the pharma sector, ensure ease of doing business, and focus on increasing pharmaceutical exports through tariff rationalisation, trade-related investment, and institutional reforms,” UBG leaders were quoted as saying in the joint statement.

Non-essential medicines: Deregulation helps boost pharma industry

The UBG president Zubair Tufail, and other business leaders including Khalid Tawab, Hanif Gohar, and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir emphasised that the timing was right to focus on the pharmaceutical sector, given the government’s desire to attain economic stability.

“With a local market of 242 million consumers and over 700 pharmaceutical companies, Pakistan is well-positioned to capitalise on the global off-patent drugs market, projected to be worth $700 billion in branded generics and $381 billion in generics by 2026,” the statement read.

Currently, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry has performed well in specific markets. Countries like Uzbekistan, Nigeria, and Afghanistan are among those where pharmaceuticals rank as major export commodities.

Meanwhile, experts believe that a structured market development assistance (MDA) programme similar to India’s initiative could provide necessary support to local pharmaceutical companies.

They have advocated for a thorough assessment of local API production capabilities before imposing duties, arguing that such measures could ensure affordability and competitiveness of Pakistani pharmaceutical products.

The sector also faces challenges related to maintaining a stable supply chain and reliable raw material procurement, which are key to securing lasting agreements in foreign markets.

As observed, foreign markets typically demand long-term contracts of up to seven years, creating a need for predictability in supply chains and procurement strategies.

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing

With the government exploring avenues to generate foreign exchange and reduce dependency on debt, focusing on non-debt creating exports is critical.

Analysts point out that despite significant rupee depreciation over recent years, the anticipated growth in exports has not materialised, suggesting that new strategies are necessary to unlock Pakistan’s export potential.

FPCCI pharmaceutical United Business Group UBG Pharma sector pharma industry pharmaceutical companies Pakistan pharma sector Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan pharma sector can generate $5bn through medicine exports, says FPCCI’s UBG

Pakistan inflation expected to clock in at 2.0-2.5% in February, says brokerage house

World Bank’s MIGA pledges support for Pakistan’s financial sector, capital markets

Profit-taking pulls KSE-100 down, index closes 938 points lower

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

SBP awards pilot licence to Mashreq Bank to operate as digital retail bank

‘Rs130/kg’: govt decides to set up sugar stalls at municipal level in Ramadan

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernisation plans: ISPR

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Read more stories