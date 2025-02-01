Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs 872 billion during the month of January 2025 against the target of Rs 956 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 84 billion.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR has collected Rs 6,496 billion during first seven months (July-January) 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs 6,964 billion, showing a gap of Rs 468 billion.

This trend is likely to continue in February 2025, however the growth will pick up in the last four months of current fiscal year and hence there will be no further loss in revenue collection on account of autonomous growth during March-June (2024-25).

The Import of palm oil would also be increased in March 2024 having a positive impact on import taxes, sources said.

