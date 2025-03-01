AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-01

BYD partners with Mega Motor Company to deliver NEVs

Recorder Report Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 08:59am

KARACHI: BYD, the world’s largest manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), in partnership with Mega Motor Company (MMC), has officially begun vehicle deliveries in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s transition toward sustainable mobility.

According to the details, the customers in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad will receive their BYD vehicles, with the companies planning to deliver up to 100 vehicles within the first 48 hours of operations.

Mega Motor has established BYD Experience & Care centres at key locations in all three major cities, providing customers with premium facilities to explore the brand’s cutting-edge NEV technology.

First-ever commercial shipment: BYD electric vehicles arrive at port

The launch of these centres and the introduction of the SEAL and ATTO 3 models reflect both companies’ confidence in Pakistan’s evolving automotive market.

As demand for NEVs continues to rise in Pakistan, the partnership aims to expand its presence by opening a total of 15 centres throughout 2025, enhancing accessibility to sustainable transportation solutions nationwide.

“It is an honor to embark on this crucial development chapter in Pakistan,” said Lei Jian, Country Head of BYD Pakistan. “BYD has long been dedicated to fulfilling people’s aspirations for a better life through technological innovation. We firmly believe that BYD’s new energy vehicles and technologies are destined to make even greater contributions to Pakistan’s green development journey.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

auto sector BYD Mega Motor Company BYD Pakistan NEVs BYD vehicles BYD electric vehicles MMC

Comments

200 characters

BYD partners with Mega Motor Company to deliver NEVs

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania martyrs 7

Petrol price cut by Re0.50, HSD’s by Rs5.31

Insurance regulatory framework: SECP approves major amendments

H1 financial results: IMC’s net sales soar 66.7pc to Rs84.88bn

Three more judges for SHC CB nominated: JCP nominates five more judges for SC CB

Read more stories