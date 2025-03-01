BYD partners with Mega Motor Company to deliver NEVs

KARACHI: BYD, the world’s largest manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), in partnership with Mega Motor Company (MMC), has officially begun vehicle deliveries in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s transition toward sustainable mobility.

According to the details, the customers in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad will receive their BYD vehicles, with the companies planning to deliver up to 100 vehicles within the first 48 hours of operations.

Mega Motor has established BYD Experience & Care centres at key locations in all three major cities, providing customers with premium facilities to explore the brand’s cutting-edge NEV technology.

First-ever commercial shipment: BYD electric vehicles arrive at port

The launch of these centres and the introduction of the SEAL and ATTO 3 models reflect both companies’ confidence in Pakistan’s evolving automotive market.

As demand for NEVs continues to rise in Pakistan, the partnership aims to expand its presence by opening a total of 15 centres throughout 2025, enhancing accessibility to sustainable transportation solutions nationwide.

“It is an honor to embark on this crucial development chapter in Pakistan,” said Lei Jian, Country Head of BYD Pakistan. “BYD has long been dedicated to fulfilling people’s aspirations for a better life through technological innovation. We firmly believe that BYD’s new energy vehicles and technologies are destined to make even greater contributions to Pakistan’s green development journey.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025