First-ever commercial shipment: BYD electric vehicles arrive at port

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has successfully handled the imports of Completely Built-Up (CBU), Build Your Dreams (BYD ), electric vehicles .

The vehicles have arrived at KPT’s private terminal, Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

This marks the arrival of first ever commercial shipment of BYD electric vehicles in Pakistan. It reaffirms KPT’s commitment to environmental sustainability contributing to climate sustainability and a greener future. It is also expected to bring in significant advancements in Pakistan’s auto industry.

This shipment of BYD first commercial shipment of vehicles is indeed an important step towards promoting electric vehicles in Pakistan, ensuring a positive transformation in the local automobile market.

BYD was founded in November 1994 and holds a leading position globally in the electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle industry. The company is renowned for its innovation and technological advancements in electric vehicle production.

