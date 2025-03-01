KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, March 3, 2025, which shall be observed as “Bank Holiday” for the purpose of deduction of Zakat in accordance with instructions contained in Notification issued by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad circulated vide BPRD Circular Letter No. 04 dated February 27, 2025.

All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the afore-mentioned date. However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025