Mustafa Aamir murder case: Panel asks FIA to initiate probe into all aspects

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Friday asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate probe into all aspects of Mustafa Aamir murder case falling under the domain of the agency and submit a report before it.

The National Assembly’s Committee on Interior, which met with MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz in the chair, also expressed displeasure over the Interior Ministry for not inviting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to brief regarding the linkage of Mustafa Aamir murder case with drug gangs, role of the police and the law and enforcement agencies (LEAs) in exposing drug traffickers and steps taken to curb the menace of supply of weed like drugs in society and in educational institutions in particular.

The committee directed the Ministry of Interior to convene IGP Sindh and ask him to ensure his presence in the next meeting to brief the committee regarding the Amirs murder case, who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6.

Abdul Qadir Patel said the kidnapping and murder of Amir is a provincial matter, but several other things which have surfaced during the initial investigation are related to the FIA. “Recovery of call centre, 62 laptops, cryptocurrency, accounts, and California type of weed fall under the domain of FIA,” he said, adding FIA should have asked what they did regarding these elements which surfaced in the probe and reported in the media during the last few days.

Syed Rafiullah said “this is a very important case and it should be taken by the police and FIA very seriously.”

Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol said “the seriousness of the police can be gauged from the fact that neither the IGP nor his representative attended the meeting.”

Additional Director General (ADG) FIA’s Cyber Crime Waqar Uddin Syed said “this is currently with the Sindh police and the agency will investigate it from all angles when the police transferred the case to it.” Patel said “it is very astonishing that the FIA will wait for the Sindh police to transfer the case to it, and then they will start the probe of the case.”

“Does the FIA not come into action itself when such crimes are happening or reports in the media?” he asked. Did the agency wait for someone to tell it, he further said, adding FIA will wait for someone to tell them?

The committee directed the FIA to start investigation of the case and also made a sub-committee with respect to Mustafa Amir murder case to probe the matter.

The committee discussed the budgetary proposals related to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2025-26 of the Ministry of Interior and its attached departments. The parliamentary body reviewed PSDP of the Ministry of Interior for the financial year 2025-2026.

The special secretary Ministry of Interior briefed the committee on the budgetary proposals related to the PSDP for the financial year 2025-2026, covering the Ministry of Interior and its attached departments.

The committee, unanimously, approved the proposed PSDP for the year 2025-26. The parliamentary body recommended that projects related to rural areas of ICT, especially road carpeting, sewerage and sanitation, and water supply schemes, should be given priority in the PSDP.

Member CDA informed that several projects in rural area had been delayed due to a shortage of funds. However, the member assured that the work on these projects will commence within the next two weeks, as the necessary funding has now been secured. The secretary Cooperative Societies Department, ICT, briefed the committee on matters concerning the National Assembly Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NASECHS).

