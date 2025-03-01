Supplier financing, agri supply chain: Syngenta teams up with SCB to drive growth

KARACHI: Syngenta Pakistan partners with Standard Chartered Pakistan to strengthen supplier financing and enhance agricultural supply chain.

Under this partnership, Syngenta Pakistan with support of Standard Chartered Pakistan will implement a digital supplier financing mandate, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the agricultural supply chain.

Through this partnership, Standard Chartered will provide digital financing solutions to Syngenta Pakistan’s supplier network, ensuring improved cash flow, optimized working capital, and enhanced financial resilience across the agricultural ecosystem. This initiative aligns with Syngenta Pakistan’s vision of fostering a robust, sustainable, and future-ready agribusiness landscape.

The agreement was formalized by Sumaira Ishaque Head of Finance & Facilities, Syngengta Pakistan and Arslan Nayeem, Head of Client Coverage, CIB Pakistan, at Standard Chartered.

Commenting on the occasion, Sumaira Ishaque said that this collaboration with Standard Chartered marks a significant milestone in our efforts to build a more agile and sustainable supply chain. “By leveraging tailored financial solutions, we aim to empower our suppliers, enhance operational efficiency, and drive long-term value for all stakeholders”, she added.

This partnership highlights Syngenta Pakistan’s continued efforts to drive innovation and sustainability in agriculture while ensuring its supplier network thrives through strategic financial solutions.

Arslan Nayeem of Standard Chartered echoed this sentiment, saying that Standard Chartered is proud to support Syngenta Pakistan in their journey towards strengthening agricultural supply chains. “Our strategic financing solutions will not only streamline their operations but also contribute to a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector,” he added.

