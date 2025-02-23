Security forces kill 7 terrorists in DI Khan operations: ISPR

Pakistan security forces killed seven terrorists in two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail (DI) Khan District, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

“On February 23, 2025, seven Khwarij [terrorists] were sent to hell in two separate engagements in Dera Ismail Khan District,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the details, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Daraban on reported presence of the terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarijs’ location, resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell.”

In another encounter that took place in general area Maddi, the security forces effectively neutralised three khwarij, it added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, ISPR said.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said.